Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.20. 2,071,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,330. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.