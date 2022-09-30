Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Cut to GBX 110

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FXPO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.44) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £699.29 million and a PE ratio of 270.00. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 331.27 ($4.00).
Insiders Place Their Bets
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
Featured Articles
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.