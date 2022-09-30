Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Cut to GBX 110

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FXPO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.44) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £699.29 million and a PE ratio of 270.00. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 331.27 ($4.00).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ferrexpo Company Profile

In other Ferrexpo news, insider Fiona MacAulay acquired 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £4,985.76 ($6,024.36).

(Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Articles

