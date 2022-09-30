Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Cut to GBX 110

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPOGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FXPO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.44) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £699.29 million and a PE ratio of 270.00. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 331.27 ($4.00).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferrexpo news, insider Fiona MacAulay acquired 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £4,985.76 ($6,024.36).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.