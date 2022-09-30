Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Lowered to £125 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £132 ($159.50) to £125 ($151.04) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FERG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,091.30.

FERG traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,717. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 2,279.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 326.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after buying an additional 131,087 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $1,990,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ferguson by 1,284.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $391,174,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

