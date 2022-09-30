FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Raised by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,077 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $151.06. The company had a trading volume of 145,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,639. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.