FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of FB Financial worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 48,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBK. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

FB Financial Price Performance

FB Financial stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $135.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

FB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.