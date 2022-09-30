FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Trading 5.8% Higher

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 2,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 806,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

FaZe Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31.

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

