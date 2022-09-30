fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,588 shares changing hands.
fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Stock Up 7.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.
About fastjet Plc (FJET.L)
fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
