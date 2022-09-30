FaraLand 24-Hour Volume Tops $225,698.00 (FARA)

FaraLand (FARA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, FaraLand has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One FaraLand coin can now be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. FaraLand has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $225,698.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010903 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00145084 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.87 or 0.01805374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

About FaraLand

FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 coins and its circulating supply is 22,928,676 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FaraLand

According to CryptoCompare, “Faraland is an NFT project focusing on a true Play-to-Earn game. Users can summon Heroes with different races and equip them with powerful items and sending them into expeditions to earn valuable resources.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FaraLand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FaraLand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FaraLand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

