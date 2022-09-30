Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.10

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 4018869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANUY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fanuc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Fanuc had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fanuc Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

