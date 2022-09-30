F45 Training Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,294 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 275% compared to the average daily volume of 612 call options.

F45 Training Trading Up 35.2 %

F45 Training stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 824,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,205. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Insider Transactions at F45 Training

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F45 Training

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,728,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,612,196.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,010,754 shares of company stock worth $4,682,801. Company insiders own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in F45 Training by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after buying an additional 117,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in F45 Training by 86.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the first quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

