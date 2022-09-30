Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,900 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the August 31st total of 288,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Experian to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Experian Stock Performance

Experian stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. Experian has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

