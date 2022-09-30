Expanse (EXP) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $272,664.00 and approximately $1,180.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000137 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 34,700,352 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

