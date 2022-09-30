Exen Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $89,128.00 (BTXN)

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. Exen Coin has a market cap of $8.11 million and $89,128.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exen Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exen Coin has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004107 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010929 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Exen Coin Profile
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
Exen Coin Coin Trading
