Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €17.03 ($17.37) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.40. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($33.64).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.