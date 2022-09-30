Everipedia Hits Market Cap of $48.37 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $48.37 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org.

Everipedia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

