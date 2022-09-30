Evercore ISI Trims Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Target Price to $302.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $306.00 to $302.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.94.

ESS opened at $238.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.63 and a 200 day moving average of $292.01. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $236.01 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

