Evercore ISI Cuts Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $8.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Paramount Group Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.65 and a beta of 1.20. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

