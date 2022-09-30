Evercore ISI Cuts Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $43.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHCT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.59 million, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.442 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

