Evercore ISI Cuts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $217.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.80.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $181.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.66 and a 200-day moving average of $212.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $180.01 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

