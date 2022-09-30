Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Euroseas Price Performance

Euroseas stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 94.39% and a net margin of 59.19%. Equities analysts predict that Euroseas will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth $184,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

Featured Articles

