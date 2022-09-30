Ethereum Classic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $708.59 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $27.66 or 0.00142043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.72 billion and approximately $708.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,472.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021421 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00274740 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.80 or 0.00759002 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.00594711 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00594825 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000858 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00254404 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 134,564,227 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is www.ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.