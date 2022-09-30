ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives $14.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $411,310,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter worth $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter worth $10,116,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 603.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,852 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech Stock Down 7.8 %

GWH opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $637.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.79. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

