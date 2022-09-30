Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EBKDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Erste Group Bank Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $10.83. 216,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.41.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

