Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 17,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 890,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Erasca by 28.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 96,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Erasca by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 63,211 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 96.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

