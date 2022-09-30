EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. Invests $771.68 Million in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. purchased a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,679,000. Certara comprises approximately 99.6% of EQT Fund Management S.a r.l.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. owned 22.50% of Certara at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 9,338.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERT. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of CERT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 25,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,946. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Certara’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,057.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,057.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Mclean purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

