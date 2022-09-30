EQB (TSE:EQB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.49

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$58.49 and traded as low as C$46.01. EQB shares last traded at C$47.01, with a volume of 35,547 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.50.

EQB Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$164.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that EQB Inc. will post 9.8800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. EQB’s payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also

