Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Given a C$5.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$5.00 target price on Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Enthusiast Gaming Trading Up 2.6 %
CVE:EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.99.
About Enthusiast Gaming
