Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 2.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 151,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,466,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,202,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,160,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,413,000 after buying an additional 92,740 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

EPD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. 107,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

