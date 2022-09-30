Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.97

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €11.97 ($12.21) and traded as high as €12.43 ($12.69). Engie shares last traded at €12.07 ($12.31), with a volume of 6,842,393 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($20.61) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.98.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.