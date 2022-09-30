EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Update

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the August 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 494,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of ESMT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.53. 510,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,811. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,026.50.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in EngageSmart by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in EngageSmart by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after buying an additional 852,590 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in EngageSmart by 77.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after buying an additional 690,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EngageSmart by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,999,000 after buying an additional 444,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,519,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
