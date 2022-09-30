EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Update

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the August 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 494,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

EngageSmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ESMT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.53. 510,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,811. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,026.50.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in EngageSmart by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in EngageSmart by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after buying an additional 852,590 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in EngageSmart by 77.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after buying an additional 690,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EngageSmart by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,999,000 after buying an additional 444,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,519,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.