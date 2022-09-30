Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 11,075 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 142,053 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

HBAN stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

