Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 29,025 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sunrun by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244,354 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,749,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,901,000 after buying an additional 715,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,759,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after buying an additional 418,761 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

Insider Activity

Sunrun Price Performance

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 368,323 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

