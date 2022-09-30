Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 113.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $166,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 546.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $158.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

