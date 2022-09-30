Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.93 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. STAG Industrial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of STAG Industrial worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $28.21 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.