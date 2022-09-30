Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 7,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.8% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 79,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 3.9 %

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.21.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.67.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

