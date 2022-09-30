Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 63.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Entegris by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Entegris by 136.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.33 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

