Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of GBP 0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 191-193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.13 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.79 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.11.
Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.42. The stock had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,494. Endava has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.78.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
