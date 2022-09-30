Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of GBP 0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 191-193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.13 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.11.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.42. The stock had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,494. Endava has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Endava by 113.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Endava by 61.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 1,461.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Endava by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

