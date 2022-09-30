Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,842,700 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 1,438,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 767.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. Emera has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.