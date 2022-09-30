Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Stock Performance
NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -1.69. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Eltek Company Profile
Further Reading
