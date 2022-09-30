Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -1.69. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Eltek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Further Reading

