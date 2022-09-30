Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -1.69. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

