ElonDoge Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (EDOGE)

ElonDoge (EDOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, ElonDoge has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ElonDoge coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ElonDoge has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $29,482.00 worth of ElonDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
ElonDoge Coin Profile
ElonDoge’s total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,760,029,724,933 coins. ElonDoge’s official Twitter account is @elondogeio.
ElonDoge Coin Trading
