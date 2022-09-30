Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.15. 102,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $224.22 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $308.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.