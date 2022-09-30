Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELMD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELMD opened at $10.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $87.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 5.53%.

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.