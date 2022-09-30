Einsteinium Price Reaches $0.0096 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $12,238.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00023299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00273299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001209 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017001 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,875,677 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

