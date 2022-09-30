Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eiffage from €142.00 ($144.90) to €136.00 ($138.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eiffage from €129.00 ($131.63) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

