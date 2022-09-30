EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I Begins Coverage on XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPEL. Craig Hallum increased their price target on XPEL to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity at XPEL

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. XPEL had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. Analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $506,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,469,468.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $4,991,755.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,400,582 shares in the company, valued at $194,471,147.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $506,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,469,468.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,487 shares of company stock worth $7,255,788 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in XPEL by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its position in XPEL by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 216,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.