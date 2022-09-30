Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18.

