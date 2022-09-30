Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $79.28 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.