Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.