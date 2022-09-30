Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.92 and a 200 day moving average of $194.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.