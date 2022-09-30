Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.91 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,357 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 3.7% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $40.98 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08.

